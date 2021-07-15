Emmanuel Elong’s face is marked by years of struggle in the fight for his community’s rights. On 1 July, the president of the Synergie Nationale des Paysans et Riverains du Cameroun (Synaparcam) greeted journalists with a wry smile and calloused hands. On that same day, he travelled as part of a delegation to Yaoundé to denounce the RSPO certification that was granted to the Société Africaine Forestière et Agricole du Cameroun (Safacam) on 30 September 2020.
Cameroon’s Safacam and rural communities are in constant arm wrestling
For years, farmers in the Littoral region have been fighting for their rights and land against Safacam and its huge rubber and palm oil plantations.