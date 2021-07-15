Cameroon’s Safacam and rural communities are in constant arm wrestling

Emmanuel Elong’s face is marked by years of struggle in the fight for his community’s rights. On 1 July, the president of the Synergie Nationale des Paysans et Riverains du Cameroun (Synaparcam) greeted journalists with a wry smile and calloused hands. On that same day, he travelled as part of a delegation to Yaoundé to denounce the RSPO certification that was granted to the Société Africaine Forestière et Agricole du Cameroun (Safacam) on 30 September 2020.