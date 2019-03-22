The Africa CEO Forum, Cyclone Idai, and the green power revolution

Talking Africa podcast

Everywhere the lament goes up: African economies are not integrated.

The slow-burn attempt to create a continental free trade zone is one thing; but African countries need a private sector who can stitch together the continent without waiting for the politicians.

We meet the man making it happen deal by deal, Amir Ben Yahmed, the force behind The Africa CEO Forum, which opens its door this Monday 25th March in Kigali.

And we talk about the devastating Cyclone Idai, which ripped through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi earlier this month: what does the response say about the state decay in these countries, and how can the continent better plug into the green power revolution.