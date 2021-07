France has become more and more involved in Nigeria in recent years. There are particular individuals that have proved vital to this process.

Patrick Pouyanné

Appointed CEO of TotalEnergies – formerly Total – in 2014, Pouyanné comes from the Elf branch of the organisation, having served as general secretary to the Angolan unit of Elf before it was absorbed into Total in 2000.

In May he announced TotalEnergies’ “intention to transform itself into a multi-energy company to respond to the twin challenges faced by energy transitions: more energy and fewer emissions.”