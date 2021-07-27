DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

gaining traction

Kenya: Can William Ruto secure support from Mount Kenya in time for 2022?

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 15:49

Deputy President William Ruto attends a church service in Karen, Nairobi, Kenya, August 13, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Ahead of general elections in Kenya slated for 9 August 2022, a curious change is taking place in the region of Mount Kenya. For the first time, a fairly new party - the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) - is gaining traction under the leadership of William Ruto. But will this be enough to ensure a fourth president comes out of the region? 

The Mount Kenya voting bloc comprises 11 out of 47 counties. In the next election that is set for 2022, the region is expected to play a critical role in the presidential vote.

Based on the 2017 figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya had a voter population of 19.6 million. To win an election, a presidential candidate would need more than 9.8 million votes, if all voters were to take part in the poll. With the Mount Kenya region carrying the bulk of 5.3 million voters, a candidate who dominates this region is somewhat sure of a win.

