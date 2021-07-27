Kenya: Can William Ruto secure support from Mount Kenya in time for 2022?

The Mount Kenya voting bloc comprises 11 out of 47 counties. In the next election that is set for 2022, the region is expected to play a critical role in the presidential vote.

Based on the 2017 figures from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya had a voter population of 19.6 million. To win an election, a presidential candidate would need more than 9.8 million votes, if all voters were to take part in the poll. With the Mount Kenya region carrying the bulk of 5.3 million voters, a candidate who dominates this region is somewhat sure of a win.