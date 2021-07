Since January 2020, 15,000 users have registered on the Chari.ma application and used it at least once. In April this year, 5,000 of them used the app at least three times. In view of the company’s steadily improving results, its founders – Ismael Belkhayat and Sofia Alj – estimate that overall turnover will reach $25m by the end of 2021.

READ MORE Seven African start-ups shaking up the global tech ecosystem