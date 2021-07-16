DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Ethiopia: After Abiy’s election win, the war in Tigray resumes

By Samuel Getachew
Posted on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:36

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Jimma, Ethiopia, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Less than a week after declaring Abiy Ahmed the winner of the national election, against the backdrop of the unilateral ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia is set to take new military measures. This comes amidst pressure from long-term developmental partners for a negotiated ceasefire to stop the fighting in Tigray and contain famine that risks spilling over into neighbouring nations.

This week, Amhara’s regional government announced deployment of special forces to areas bordering Tigray and accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of invading towns that have been under its administration since November 2020. This seems to have intensified the bloody eight-month conflict.

On its part, the TPLF is pushing for withdrawal of Amhara and Ethiopian national troops from Southern and Western Tigray, areas it had a hold of before the start of the conflict.

Defensive to offensive

Joined by special forces from two other regions – Oromia and Sidama – the Tigrayan’s military operation has now transitioned from taking defensive measures to offensive ones. In a recent statement, Abiy also hinted at fresh attacks.

Captured members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are marched through the streets to prison under guard by Tigray Forces as hundreds of residents look on, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo)
