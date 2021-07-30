DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Question of Confidence

Angola needs more than ENSA sale to get privatisations on track

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 30 July 2021 10:23

joao lourenco angola
Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the Presidential Palace in Luanda, Angola on 17 February 2020. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Reuters

Angola’s plan to sell a majority stake in state-owned insurer Empresa Nacional de Seguros de Angola (ENSA) won’t be enough to revive its privatisation programme without more transparency and improved governance, analysts say.

The state is seeking to sell a majority stake in ENSA, the country’s only insurer with a nationwide branch network, by the end of November. The sale is open to foreign investors, with an application deadline of August 10.

ENSA has been through a long-term process of “deep restructuring and modernisation, which puts it on the top tier of insurance providers in Angola,” says Milton Delo, an economist in Luanda. He sees the privatisation as offering an attractive entry point for foreign investors in Angola.

