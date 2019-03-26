Tanzania needs to meet foreign majors halfway to speed LNG round

Ethiopian Airlines: crisis and communications
The 10 March crash of flight ET302 on 10 March tested the management and communications skills of Ethiopian Airlines.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 13:57
Tanzania needs to meet energy majors halfway or face falling further behind Mozambique in exploiting liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Tanzania said in March that it plans to negotiate terms for developing a $30bn LNG project with international companies led by Norway’s Equinor. The country has an estimated 58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.
In 2014, Tanzania was identified as the top destination for foreign direct investment in East Africa by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. That status has been undermined. The government of President John Magufuli has raised the bar by insisting that export projects have a strong focus on domestic infrastructure development.
Negotiations between the government and international oil companies, which started in 2017, have so far failed to lead to a deal to export natural gas.
The government is now allowed to renegotiate or remove terms from contracts relating to natural resources that it decides it doesn’t like. The danger, Okwi argues, is that energy competitors such as Mozambique will seize the initiative. “Mozambique is more go-ahead than Tanzania, and more proactive in attracting investors,” Okwi says. “It takes more of a global energy-market perspective.”
Mozambique’s challenge
Fitch in February downgraded Tanzania’s long-term political risk index score to 60.5 out of 100 from 64.4, largely owing to the government’s authoritarian policies. Sharp regulatory shifts will likely leave investors more wary of developing projects in Tanzania, Fitch said on 1 March.
The Tanzanian government has a suspicious attitude towards international investors and taxes foreign energy operators too much, Okwi says. The result is that industry players have been deterred by a series of unsuccessful licensing rounds.
Neighbouring Mozambique, she argues, is more open to external advice and has anticipated that the gas market will in coming years see oversupply due to shale from the US and Australia. The Maputo government sees the urgency in trying to get the gas out before the price falls, and so legislation and approvals are being expedited. Tanzania, meanwhile, is “dragging its feet and is still on a learning curve. The country needs to understand that it’s a global business.”
Mozambique, of course, carries risks of its own:
Eni’s floating LNG project in Mozambique, already under construction, is due to come onstream in 2022. Andarko and ExxonMobil both target first production in the mid-2020s. The Petroleum Economist argues that even if talks conclude quickly, any Tanzanian project is unlikely to be producing before the end of the 2020s at the earliest.
Bottom Line
Tanzania has already fallen behind Mozambique in exploiting its LNG resources. A willingness to accept international arbitration to disputes would be a first step to helping it catch up.
Yola Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo), the Nigerian power distribution company that declared force majeure in 2015, received two acquisition proposals in a bidding round that closed on 15 March, the country's Bureau of Public Enterprises has announced.
