Motlanthe served as head of state between 2008 and 2009, the period that followed Jacob Zuma’s rise to power as ANC boss in 2007 and Thabo Mbeki’s recall from the highest office in the country.

Following the 2009 general election, when Zuma became state president, Motlanthe served as deputy president until 2014. Motlanthe is also the erstwhile general secretary of the ANC, a role in which he served for two terms until December 2007.