Uganda: Museveni’s fight against fake news after reports of his death

Egypt/Ethiopia/Sudan: Could the US be the key to unlocking the GERD deadlock?
In a speech on 15 July to kick-start a national project, “Decent Life” (حياه كريمة), Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ... stated that the country’s national security is a “red line" that cannot be crossed. It’s not the first time the former chief of military intelligence has warned against testing the nation’s threshold when it comes to matters of national security and sovereignty. But this warning came ten days after Ethiopia began the second filling its contentious Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD).