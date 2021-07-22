DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Uganda: Museveni’s fight against fake news after reports of his death

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Thursday, 22 July 2021 20:50

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni arrives at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, UK 20 January 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni is taking his social-media battes to a new front, aiming to control more of the media narrative. Jamilu Ssekyondwa, a resident of Luweero District, 60km north of Kampala, was the first casualty of Museveni's orders - that security agencies should arrest netizens who have been declaring him dead.

Ssekyondwa was easy to locate because he sent a text message to friends, leaving a trail of his phone number. Police say two other people who received a text message from him have also been arrested.

