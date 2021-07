This is a fine book that sets out to provide an alternative to the official discourse on the virtues of official development assistance that France has been providing since 1960. And it succeeds in doing so.

The book written by Philippe Marchesin, a lecturer and researcher in the political science department of the Université de Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, defends an already well-established idea. Before him, Tibor Mende, Dambisa Moyo and Thomas Sankara all denounced the negative effects that these apparently generous transfers from rich countries had on poor nations.