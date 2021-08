The fund will invest in fintech, e-commerce, digital health, logistics, delivery, agricultural and educational tech businesses, Osiakwan says from Nairobi. He is targeting emerging markets as well as tech investors, and plans a first closing of the fundraising at the end of November, by which he aims to have raised about $20m to $25m. A commitment for a $10m investment has been secured, he adds.

The firm already invests in high-tech startups and scaleups in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa, which Osiakwan calls the “KINGS”.