Court begins hearing Atiku’s election case

The ANC has a fight on its hands in Gauteng
South Africa's economic heartland, Gauteng, is the prized province for political parties in the weeks leading up to the all-important 8 May election.
DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – The Africa CEO Forum, Cyclone Idai and the green power revolution
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 14:28
Nigeria's democracy seems to be following the pattern of a sinusoidal wave, keeping Africa's largest economy in a steady state of political topsy-turvy.
The 2019 elections, characterised by violence, voter suppression and other irregularities, erased some of the gains of those from four years ago which were widely seen as free and fair – although not entirely without a few chaotic situations. Former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was the first incumbent president in Nigeria’s history to lose to his opponent, conceded peacefully and without much fanfare.
The presidential elections tribunal will today begin the hearing of the case by Atiku Abubakar. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer is contesting the outcome of the 23 February polls based on claims of vast irregularities. The five-man tribunal is chaired by the president of the appellate court, justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.
All of these judicial gains have happened just as successive presidents have contravened the rule of law. The Buhari administration has flouted a number of court orders.
In the post-electoral period, observers, researchers and analysts have been comparing the elections of 2015 and 2019.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.