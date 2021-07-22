Ethiopia/Tigray: ‘UN and AU silence reveals a widespread embarrassment’

On 17 July, Tigrayan rebels continued their offensive in Afar Region, in the eastern part of the country.

The war in Tigray, which began in November 2020 after Addis Ababa’s central government launched an attack against the breakaway region, has resulted in a number of abuses and plunged part of the country into a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of July, a senior UN official stated that more than 400,000 people had “crossed the threshold of famine”.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was emboldened by the success of his Prosperity Party (PP) in the 21 June legislative elections, has gained a significant amount of support.