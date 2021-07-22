DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Conflict escalation

Ethiopia/Tigray: ‘UN and AU silence reveals a widespread embarrassment’

By Achraf Tijani
Posted on Thursday, 22 July 2021 16:29

Tigrayan soldiers in Mekele in the aftermath of the Tigrayan capital’s recapture, 29 June 2021. AP/SIPA

The recapture of Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, by rebels of the Tigray Defence Force (TDF) on 28 June, shows that the conflict in Ethiopia's northern region is far from over.

On 17 July, Tigrayan rebels continued their offensive in Afar Region, in the eastern part of the country.

The war in Tigray, which began in November 2020 after Addis Ababa’s central government launched an attack against the breakaway region, has resulted in a number of abuses and plunged part of the country into a humanitarian crisis. At the beginning of July, a senior UN official stated that more than 400,000 people had “crossed the threshold of famine”.

READ MORE Eritrea’s letter to UN is ‘open admission of aggression’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray war

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who was emboldened by the success of his Prosperity Party (PP) in the 21 June legislative elections, has gained a significant amount of support.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

open sesame?

Egypt/Ethiopia/Sudan: Could the US be the key to unlocking the GERD deadlock?

In a speech on 15 July to kick-start a national project, “Decent Life”  (حياه كريمة), Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ... stated that the country’s national security is a “red line" that cannot be crossed. It’s not the first time the former chief of military intelligence has warned against testing the nation’s threshold when it comes to matters of national security and sovereignty. But this warning came ten days after Ethiopia began the second filling its contentious Grand Ethiopia Renaissance Dam (GERD).  