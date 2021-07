Within a span of a few weeks, the tone has radically changed within his political party, whose members are now constantly denouncing the ‘methods and practices’ of President Félix Tshisekedi and accusing him of being ‘no different’ from past regimes.

Supporters of the former governor of Katanga have become increasingly abusive on social media. Meanwhile, tension has risen once again following the conviction of Jacky Ndala, youth coordinator of the Ensemble pour la République party. He was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 500,000 Congolese francs ($247) for ‘inciting disobedience of the law’.