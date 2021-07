“Here’s the experience of our doctors: if they don’t have [a] 50,000 rand ($3500) bribe, they fail the South Africa medical board exam,” says D. Govender, the lawyer leading a class court action for hundreds of South African medical graduates who obtained qualifications abroad, but cannot work when they return home.

Pranav Singh, 27, a South African-born citizen of Indian ancestry, is distressed by the impediment to practice medicine in his country of birth after graduating in 2018.