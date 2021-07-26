Does TotalEnergies’s rebrand mean ambitions plans for Africa?

Nicolas Terraz, who has been at the helm of TotalEnergies’ exploration and production branch south of the Sahara since July 2019, has had to deal with the logistical and economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to sharp fluctuations in crude oil prices.

He also has had to cope with the security situation in Mozambique, which forced him to suspend his gas megaproject in the northern part of the country. Not to mention the fact that the company’s financial partners did not approve of its extractive activities, especially those taking place in Uganda.

The group’s CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, announced in mid-2020 that budgets would be reduced. What are TotalEnergies’ current ambitions in terms of exploration and project development in Africa?