SIs are statutes implemented under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) Act, which empowers the president to make temporary regulations that last a maximum of six months to address an urgent situation for which no other legislation exists, according to the Zimbabwe Democracy Institution (ZDI).

In the past three years, Mnangagwa has implemented more than 200 SIs, circumventing parliamentary law-making powers. The effects of such actions have further weakened the country’s economy.

Part of the landmark SIs include: