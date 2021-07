Storing company data outside company walls is not yet seen as a natural or easily accessible choice by African decision-makers.

This is the conclusion of a study conducted by the international consulting firm EY on dematerializing (or cloud computing) in Africa between September 2020 and March 2021. The study examined 89 companies that made a minimum turnover of €10m. Although 75% of the panel surveyed confirmed that they use the cloud, users are generally satisfied with just employing the basic aspects of this technology.

Office tools rather than data hosting