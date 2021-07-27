The crowd that gathered at the Sani Abacha Stadium on July 3, to witness the coronation of the 15th Emir of Kano – Aminu Ado Bayero – got more than they bargained for when Osinbajo (the nation’s number two citizen) and Ibrahim Gambari (chief of staff in the office of the president) strode onto the stage at different times, claiming to represent President Muhammadu Buhari.
Nigeria 2023: Osinbajo’s chances grow slimmer as cabal tightens grip on presidency
Feted as an accomplished technocrat who managed to get things done while Buhari was away on repeated bouts of ill health, vice president Yemi Osinbajo angered the cabal surrounding Buhari by sacking DSS security chief Lawal Daura. Since then, his chances of seizing the presidency dwindled, as his opportunities for action have been increasingly curtailed by Buhari's administration.
A long read on Osinbajo's chances ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.