Algeria/Morocco: Lamamra and Hilale once again cross swords

A new diplomatic crisis has arisen between Algeria and Morocco. And even though it’s not very serious, it is still somewhat significant. On 19 June, Algiers decided to recall – with immediate effect – Abelmahid Abdaoui, the ambassador in Rabat. The Ministère des Affaires Etrangères et de la Communauté Nationale à l’Étranger (Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and of the National Community Abroad) also issued a statement declaring the country may take further action. He did not provide any additional details.

READ MORE The Sahel: Time for the EU to show tough love