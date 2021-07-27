DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Tensions running high

Algeria/Morocco: Lamamra and Hilale once again cross swords

By Farid Alilat
Posted on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 08:45

© Montage JA

Ramtane Lamamra, the head of Algerian diplomacy, and Omar Hilale, Morocco’s representative to the UN, have once again clashed on two highly inflammatory subjects.

A new diplomatic crisis has arisen between Algeria and Morocco. And even though it’s not very serious, it is still somewhat significant. On 19 June, Algiers decided to recall – with immediate effect – Abelmahid Abdaoui, the ambassador in Rabat. The Ministère des Affaires Etrangères et de la Communauté Nationale à l’Étranger (Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and of the National Community Abroad) also issued a statement declaring the country may take further action. He did not provide any additional details.

