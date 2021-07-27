A new diplomatic crisis has arisen between Algeria and Morocco. And even though it’s not very serious, it is still somewhat significant. On 19 June, Algiers decided to recall – with immediate effect – Abelmahid Abdaoui, the ambassador in Rabat. The Ministère des Affaires Etrangères et de la Communauté Nationale à l’Étranger (Ministry of the Foreign Affairs and of the National Community Abroad) also issued a statement declaring the country may take further action. He did not provide any additional details.
Algeria/Morocco: Lamamra and Hilale once again cross swords
Ramtane Lamamra, the head of Algerian diplomacy, and Omar Hilale, Morocco’s representative to the UN, have once again clashed on two highly inflammatory subjects.