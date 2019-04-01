Turkish lira woes reignite fears of South African rand contagion

Beyond Dangote, Nigeria pushes for energy dominance
Who catches a cold when Turkey sneezes? The Turkish lira, which in August 2018 raised the spectre of a generalised contagion among emerging market currencies, had another turbulent week ahead of the country’s local elections last weekend. The central bank’s declining foreign currency reserves lead markets to suspect that the authorities have been secretly intervening to try to prop up the currency.
The South African rand has consistently been seen as a prime candidate for contagion. Stéphane Monier, chief investment officer at Lombard Odier Private Bank in Geneva, last August argued that, based on fundamentals, South Africa was among the most vulnerable emerging markets currencies to Turkish contagion. True to form, the rand last week fell to its weakest since early January.
In the mind of the market, the Turkish lira and the rand are clearly connected. In a briefing on the risk of Turkish contagion during the last turbulence event last August, a risk indicator used by Oxford Economics identified the currencies of Turkey, South Africa and Argentina as the most vulnerable to a currency crisis. The indicator was able to explain 70% of the variations in four-day moves among these currencies.
Domestic fundamentals
In its Emerging Market Outlook for 2019, Société Générale Cross Asset Research took a bearish stance on the rand, pointing to weak fundamentals such as high unemployment, a widening current account deficit, low potential growth and a dangerous expected trajectory of government debt. These factors, as well as the forthcoming general election in May and the risk of sovereign credit downgrade, will outweigh the capacity of the central bank to limit rand depreciation through interest-rate increases, Société Générale argued.
That context means that South Africa’s currency will stand or fall on its own merits, rather than as a function of the Turkish lira or other vulnerable emerging market currencies. The fact that the emerging market universe has come to be dominated by China and India is one reason for this.
Ben Payton, head of Africa research at Verisk Maplecroft in London, agreed last week that it is “difficult to disaggregate the lira’s impact on the rand from wider concerns over South African economic policy.” The stance taken by Moody’s, which on Friday postponed the announcement of a credit rating decision on South Africa, will have a far greater impact on the rand than external factors, he says.
Bottom line
In the short term, Moody’s rather than Turkey holds the key to the fortunes of the rand. After the May elections, South Africa will need to rapidly attack its domestic problems to keep its investment-grade status and avoid a sharp rand decline.
