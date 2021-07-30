Her first film Democrats (2014), a riveting documentary tracing the tortuous process of cross-party negotiations which produced the country’s 2013 constitution, was critical of Robert Mugabe’s autocratic government. The film received universal acclaim, winning the top prize at the Tribeca festival. It was banned in Zimbabwe though, deemed by the censorship board as ‘not suitable for showing to the public’.
Zimbabwe: ‘We went from an election environment to a war zone’ says ‘President’ filmmaker Nielsson
What looks like gripping thriller is in fact a documentary of Zimbabwe's road to democracy through the lens of Camilla Nielsson in her second film, 'President'. The Danish filmmaker and anthropologist came back to the country to challenge the banning of her first film 'Democrats' only to once be again inspired to pick up her camera.