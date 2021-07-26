Political and business leaders from across the continent will be mingling virtually with their US counterparts from Tuesday 27 July to Thursday 29 July at the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa. The theme for this year’s event is ‘New Pathways to a Stronger US-Africa Economic Partnership’.
US-Africa Business Summit: Chance to offset China’s influence?
The new US administration is looking to turn the page on Donald Trump’s disdainful attitude to Africa even as it doubles down on the former president’s signature African initiative this week at the first US-Africa gathering in the Joe Biden era.