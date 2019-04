Talking Africa podcast

Last week saw the arrival of over a thousand CEOs, bankers and political leaders in the Rwandan capital for 7th edition of The Africa CEO Forum, produced by Groupe Jeune Afrique.

On the podcast, we speak to three of those who attended:

The CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation, Somaila Zubaira,

The CEO of Kenya Commercial Bank,

and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame

We discuss the importance of regional infrastructure, the need to get the software of integration right, too, and we examine some concrete steps to move from talk to reality.