Tunisia: Kaïs’s coup – chronicle of a crazy day

Tunisians thought that the gold medal won by swimmer Ayoub Hafnaoui in the 400 metres in Tokyo would be the highlight of the commemoration of the advent of the Republic, held in the context of popular demands. They were wrong: they were going to witness twists and turns in rapid succession, until the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, finally announced he had assumed full powers.

Between the pandemic, the heat wave and multiple simultaneous crises, Tunisians had not paid much attention to the demonstrations announced for 25 July.