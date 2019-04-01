Kenya’s Equity Bank relies increasingly on digital services

Beyond Dangote, Nigeria pushes for energy dominance
From new liquified natural gas (LNG) projects to expanding export markets, there is a great deal to play for.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Monday, 1 April 2019 18:36, updated on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 11:23
Kenya’s first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), Equitel, and Equity Bank’s mobile banking app now account for 77% of the banking group’s transactions.
While releasing Equity Group’s 2018 financial results last week, Equity Bank CEO James Mwangi said that “89% of all successfully processed loans are now originated via mobile channels, while 96% of our transactions are happening outside the branch.”
Equitel handled KSh572bn in 2018, a 19% rise from the KSh480.3bn it transacted in 2017. Data from the Communications Authority of Kenya shows that while both Safaricom’s M-Pesa and Airtel Money have more subscribers than Equitel, the latter is the second-biggest mobile-money transfer service in Kenya by all other metrics. With 2.075m subscribers, about 4.2% of the mobile-money subscriber base, Equitel processes 21.7% of the value of Kenya’s mobile-money transactions, second only to Safaricom’s M-Pesa.
Equity Bank’s fintech arm launched Equitel after receiving an MVNO licence in April 2014. The mobile service offered its subscribers ultra-thin SIM cards which allowed them to operate on more than one network even on single-SIM phones.
In August 2018, Equity Group spun off its fintech arm into Finserve Africa Limited, a fully-owned subsdiary with its own board and management, headed by Jack Ngare.
Bottom Line: Equitel is M-Pesa’s foremost competitor and comes with the added advantage of being operated by a banking behemoth. While the value and number of transactions on the platform have increased, its subscriber base remains relatively small, mostly because it was initially branded as a fintech service and not a telecoms company.
South Africa is not like countries in Africa where Chinese companies rely on ultra low-cost labour supplies, so its relationship with Chinese investors is different, says South Africa's trade and industry minister Rob Davies.
