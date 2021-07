Credit Suisse has reached a settlement on 25 July with “all those involved” in the case that shook the Swiss banking giant in September 2019. It centred on the alleged stalking of its former wealth management star, Iqbal Khan, and Peter Goerke, then head of personnel.

The case did not only harm the image of the Zurich-based financial institution, it also ended up damaging the reputation of its CEO at the time, the Franco-Ivorian banker Tidjane Thiam.