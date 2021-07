On 12 April 2021, following an inquiry from openDemocracy, YouTube shut down the channel of late Pastor TB Joshua – one of the 20 richest preachers in the world at the time of his passing on 5 June.

The channel, which had over 1.8 million subscribers, had posted at least seven clips between 2016 and 2020 showing the pastor, born Temitope Balogun Joshua, engaging in violent exorcisms to ‘cure’ gay and lesbian congregants of their sexual orientation by casting out the “demon of homosexuality.”