Museveni wins trade and land concessions from Kenya

Beyond Dangote, Nigeria pushes for energy dominance
From new liquified natural gas (LNG) projects to expanding export markets, there is a great deal to play for.
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 13:00
During a two-day state visit to Kenya last week, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni got several key trade concessions and an offer for land to build a dry port in the town of Naivasha
Kenya also agreed to drop a two-year ban on poultry and poultry products from Uganda, allow a three-fold increase on sugar imports, in addition to several other concessions on agricultural products. Uganda, on the other hand, lifted a ban on meat and tile exports.
Kenya is set to complete the second phase of its railway line in August 2019, with the line terminating in Naivasha. A port in the second largest town in Nakuru County, about 80km from the capital city, would cut the distance for cargo to Uganda.
As a landlocked country and the route to Rwanda, Burundi, and Eastern DRC, Uganda is Mombasa’s biggest customer, accounting for 81.9% of its traffic in 2017, and 86% in 2018.
This makes the decision to offer land for a dry port in direct competition with Mombasa a challenge for the Kenyatta government, with pundits seeing it as a one-sided deal. The Dock Workers Union is already calling for details of the deal to be made public, while the government is yet to make public details of the original railway deal, despite a promise by President Kenyatta.
Although it was left unspoken during the joint press conference, the deeper issue beyond the railway line is Uganda’s diplomatic tussle with Rwanda.
For Rwanda’s Kagame, the Central Corridor that runs through Tanzania is critical to the economy, as the Northern Corridor runs through Uganda.
Other nations affected by the ongoing feud include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, and South Sudan. Rwanda’s relationship with South Africa has also worsened, as the two countries feud over the presence of Rwandan dissidents in South Africa.
South Africa is not like countries in Africa where Chinese companies rely on ultra low-cost labour supplies, so its relationship with Chinese investors is different, says South Africa's trade and industry minister Rob Davies.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.