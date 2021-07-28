Nigeria: Who’s who in the race to be Governor of Anambra State

bellwether state?

Anambra State is a bastion of Igbo intellectual and commercial life. But its politics remain twisted by the endless feuding of the Uba brothers, and the three major parties in the state all divided in their loyalties. Anambra will go to the polls on 6 November to decide who will be governor, and is seen by many as a bellwether for the looming presidential candidate battles ahead. In this column, Tony Ademiluyi assess the candidates chances.