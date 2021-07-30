DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Uganda: The unsurprising appointment of Ggoobi to fix the economy

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Friday, 30 July 2021 22:29

Ramathan Ggoobi Photo from Facebook

Ramathan Ggoobi, an economist at Makerere University, was recently appointed as Minister of Finance and Treasury. Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni sees Ggoobi as the one best suited to fight corruption at the ministry and address the country's economic challenges. He's also the economic advisor to Museveni's younger brother Salim Saleh.

In the past two months, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni appointed a new cabinet, and for the first time in history, a female vice president and female prime minister. He shuffled top army brass and appointed new permanent secretaries who are chief technocrats in ministries. The government is now fully constituted.

