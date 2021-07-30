Uganda: The unsurprising appointment of Ggoobi to fix the economy

Ghana: Akufo-Addo needs new Inspector General to fight public perceptions of police as corrupt
With police brutality in the spotlight, reports of rising suicide cases in police ranks, and growing concerns about rising violent criminality ... across the country, the appointment of a well-respected new inspector general of police is an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to change the narrative around security in Ghana.
George Akuffo Dampare has a record for competence, and not bowing down to political authority.