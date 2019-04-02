Beyond Dangote, Nigeria pushes for energy dominance

Museveni wins trade and land concessions from Kenya
During a two-day state visit to Kenya last week, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni got several key trade concessions and an offer for land to build a dry port in the town of Naivasha
By Eromo Egbejule, in Lagos
Posted on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 16:58
From new liquified natural gas (LNG) projects to expanding export markets, there is a great deal to play for.
And it is not just the Dangote refinery project that gives Nigerian energy sector executives a spring in their step.
Nigeria is making plans to upgrade its outdated infrastructure in the oil and gas sector, and spread its reach beyond West Africa. In the short to medium term, that means focusing on its gas pipelines; Nigeria has the largest gas reserves on the continent but barely has support infrastructure to use and export much of it.
Less advanced: Brass Liquefied Natural Gas Plant, an idea mooted since the early 2000s. Along with OK LNG, it is struggling to reach financial close.
There is also hope for crude oil too, with investment from government and the private sector.
The bottom line: For years, private-sector investment in refinery assets has been limited to small-scale plants scattered across the Delta, just like Azikel. Illegal refineries also exist, hidden in creeks within the Delta, keeping most of the (ex) militants busy while security agencies look the other way.
South Africa is not like countries in Africa where Chinese companies rely on ultra low-cost labour supplies, so its relationship with Chinese investors is different, says South Africa's trade and industry minister Rob Davies.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.