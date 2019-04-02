Algeria’s Bouteflika to resign before his term ends on 28 April

Police and army no deterrent to Nigerian kidnappers
A spate of kidnappings in south-east, north-west and central Nigeria raises questions about the government's security priorities.
By Farid Alilat, Neila Latrous and Rania Hamdi
Posted on Tuesday, 2 April 2019 16:40
Under tremendous pressure from the street and his former allies, on 1 April, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced that he would step down before the end of his term on 28 April.
When Bouteflika resigns, he is due to be replaced by Abdelkader Bensalah, who is president of the Conseil de la Nation – Algeria’s senate.
If Bouteflika follows the procedures for his resignation in the constitution’s Article 102, Bensalah will become interim president and would have 90 days in order to organise new elections. He has been Bouteflika’s constitutional successor since 2002. Bensalah is a hardline supporter of Bouteflika who has avoided public pronouncements since the first signs of the regime’s weakness began to show earlier this year.
While Bouteflika’s 1 April announcement seems like a big victory for street protests, there were several other forces that played a critical role in getting the regime to crumble.
From the economy side, many business leaders refused to finance Bouteflika’s campaign and began to support the popular protests. On the other hand, former Forum des Chefs d’Entreprises leader Ali Haddad, an ally of Saïd’s, argued that there was only a small group leading the protests and that the government should try to crush them. The Union Générale des Travailleurs Algériens labour unions was one of the last bastions of power to fall. Led by Sidi Saïd, a fervent Bouteflika supporter, it eventually called for the Conseil Constitutionnel to declare Bouteflika unfit to rule.
The fight over Bouteflika’s downfall could lead to the splitting of both his Front National de Libération (FLN) and the RND.
Sources say that in early March Bouteflika’s entourage began preparations for a move to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The family owns a huge property and presidential brother Abdelghani works as a lawyer there.
These articles first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh orchestrated the embezzlement of nearly $1bn of public funds and illegal timber revenue during his 22-year rule, looting the treasury in a long-running conspiracy that crippled one of the world’s poorest countries.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.