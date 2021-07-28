DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

international cooperation

What’s really behind China’s cooperation with Europe in Africa?

Chris Alden
By Chris Alden

Teaches International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and is Director of LSE IDEAS. He is a Research Associate with South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).

Posted on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 16:57

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to tourists and local residents while inspecting the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, 22 July 2021.(Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

What's in a phone call? Well, when it's from China's leader to the presidents of Germany and France then maybe it's something beyond idle chit-chat.

And, when it comes on the heels of the G7 summit which Xi Jinping dismissed as international politics of the past, then it is more than a matter of curiosity. And when what’s on offer is reportedly a deal between China and Europe’s two most powerful economies to collaborate on African development then it’s time to sit up and listen.

The G7 summit held in mid-June, which brought Japan and the traditional Western powers to the UK, was billed as the restoration of the American role as the fulcrum of global power and a renewal of the unity of purpose between the seven industrial states.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Opinion

Nigeria's former central bank governor and a governorship aspirant, Chukwuma Soludo, casts his vote in Isuofia village
bellwether state?

Nigeria: Who’s who in the race to be Governor of Anambra State

Anambra State is a bastion of Igbo intellectual and commercial life. But its politics remain twisted by the endless feuding of the Uba brothers, ... and the three major parties in the state all divided in their loyalties. Anambra will go to the polls on 6 November to decide who will be governor, and is seen by many as a bellwether for the looming presidential candidate battles ahead. In this column, Tony Ademiluyi assess the candidates chances.