South Africa: Sibanye’s new listing plans won’t alter case against gold mining investment

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 16:51
Sibanye-Stillwater Chief Executive Neal Froneman said in March that the South African miner plans to change its primary listing as it seeks to find capital and growth outside its home market.
The plan won’t solve any of the company’s fundamental problems. Sibanye is currently listed in Johannesburg and has American Depositary Receipts which trade in New York. It said in February that it may cut close to 6,000 jobs as it restructures its gold mining operations in South Africa, and Froneman argues that there is potential for growth in gold outside the country.
Mining in South Africa, of course, presents a range of specific problems.
A higher gold price would be of some help in addressing these problems. Froneman hopes to sidestep them by finding better places to mine gold. But is there any prospect of a move higher in prices being sustained?
Gold’s drivers
Longview Economics argued in a piece of research in March that the supply-demand balance is ineffective at determining gold price direction.
So what are the real drivers? Longview finds that there are three key factors which set the gold price direction: real US bond yields, Fed interest rate expectations, and the US dollar. Longview suggests that gold prices will continue their current uptrend in coming weeks, but notes that the risks include the fact that both bond yields and Fed funds rate expectations have recently been volatile.
Gold as a financial investment, all this implies, can make sense as a hedge against US bond and dollar volatility. But potential investors in new gold listings need to understand that there are no reliable grounds for an industrial mining strategy based on gold supply and demand – because those factors don’t drive the metal’s price.
Bottom Line – Unless you have a hotline to Trump and/or the Fed — or a strong stomach — avoid new gold miner listings on whichever stock market they appear.
