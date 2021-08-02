Can Ethiopia restructure its debt in the midst of civil war?

debt loopholes

Although Ethiopia experienced an average 9.4% growth in the last decade, it is currently looking to restructure $1bn of its sovereign debt (totalling $25bn in 2020). In January 2021, after nearly a year with Covid-19, it joined the G20 Debt Service Suspension initiative (DSSI). Given the ongoing ripple effects of the pandemic and conflict in its Tigray region, how is the country handling debt renegotiations?