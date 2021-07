During the latest summit of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), which took place in Accra in late June 2021, the ministerial committee chaired by Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s finance minister, endorsed a new roadmap for the launch of the eco, the future single currency’s name, which is now scheduled for 2027.

While waiting for this latest development, the Community was exempted from complying with the convergence criteria this year, due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on states’ macroeconomic performance.