According to those close to them, the one-hour tête-à-tête between Alassane Ouattara (ADO) and Laurent Gbagbo was friendly and cordial. “It was like a brotherly reunion,” says someone close to the head of state. The two men, who had previously been very suspicious of each other, both felt that their meeting had gone very well.

READ MORE Côte d'Ivoire: Alassane Ouattara and Laurent Gbagbo to meet on 27 July