General Lassina Doumbia, keeping the Ivorian army in line

An explosive book detailing widespread corrupt activities by the African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule is continuing to ruffle feathers.
By Vincent Duhem, in Abidjan
Posted on Thursday, 4 April 2019 16:49
Côte d'Ivoire's recent major overhaul of military institutions and removal of former rebel leaders partly bear the mark of new chief of staff Lassina Doumbia.
On 6 March, General Lassina Doumbia suddenly saw his diary fill up. President Alassane Ouattara made more than a hundred appointments to command posts in the Ivorian army on that day. Since then, chief of staff Doumbia has been conducting a series of charge-transfer ceremonies.
These are the most significant changes to the military since the beginning of Ouattara’s second term in office. But Doumbia has stirred up his fair share of hornets’ nests, and he doesn’t do half measures. In Abidjan he is described as a “big mouth” who is not afraid to say out loud what many people are thinking. After the attack in Grand-Bassam on 13 March 2016, when Special Forces were in the front line, he openly complained about the poor quality of equipment provided to his troops, particularly the bullet-proof vests.
Doumbia subsequently experienced a meteoric rise, going from the rank of lieutenant-colonel to that of division general in a few years . “His record with Special Forces is very positive,” says Banga. “This unit and its thousand men are now the flagship of the army.”
Doumbia’s appointment as chief of staff at the end of 2018 came at a relatively calm period in terms of security, but the political tensions between the government and Guillaume Soro were feeding a strong climate of mistrust.
Pragmatic, Doumbia is aware of the limitations of his army. After the 2017 mutinies, the authorities want to avoid further upheavals at all costs, as shown by the promotion of nearly 400 mutineers on 19 February.
The wave of appointments, in which soldiers who had made their careers under Gbagbo have been promoted to the detriment of former rebel leaders who had hitherto been untouchable, has fuelled speculation.
“My message is one of gathering and cohesion. There was a time when trust took precedence over competence. Those days are over,” said Chief of Defence Staff Doumbia.
The government, which had been trying for several years to reduce the comzones’ influence by setting up a system of rotating posts and launching legal proceedings against some of them, seems determined to notch up a gear. “It is necessary to rebalance the army to dampen the resentments that still exist, especially among officers labelled as pro-Gbagbo. Doumbia is one of the best placed to restore their confidence,” says a senior officer.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
