AXA Mansard: Nigerian insurers face ‘regulatory chokehold’

Ghana shows how to sell insurance via mobile money
Ghana has shown that mobile money is a key way of increasing insurance penetration. It’s a lesson that Nigeria needs to learn.
By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 8 April 2019 12:42
Nigerians' reluctance to take out insurance is not religious or cultural. So what is holding them back? AXA Mansard's Rashidat Adebisi tells the Africa Report her views.
In a country where 80% of the population live on less than $2 a day according to the African Development Bank, micro-insurance should be a way to pull in many more customers – and to mitigate the risks for people who do not have savings to fall back on. But, as with other areas of insurance, policy-makers have not supported the sector. Regulations have “dragged us back”, says Rashidat Adebisi, head of retail solutions at AXA Mansard in Lagos.
Since 2014, AXA Mansard has pursued the aim of becoming the market leader in Nigeria’s retail insurance, and has not yet managed to make it into the top five. The company’s gross premiums rose 26.5% in 2018, though its full-year profit, reported this week, was down 7%, hurt by the one-off ending of a tax exemption. Adebisi says she is “quite positive” about the outlook for the business.
The commonly held belief that the resistance is religious or cultural is not backed up by data:
Adebisi agrees that religious beliefs are not the main impediment. A basic issue, she says, is a “lack of trust” among the population and “lack of enforcement” of existing compulsory forms of insurance. “There is a mentality that insurance companies don’t pay claims.”
AXA Mansard has been trying to make the benefits of insurance more visible and immediate.
The market is more developed on the commercial side, Adebisi says, while pointing out that the industry needs to do more to find solutions for SMEs. The low overall penetration rate also conceals the fact that pensions and annuities are not included in the overall insurance statistics, and these areas are growing rapidly, Adebisi argues.
Insurance in Nigeria, she says, is “reaching a tipping point” with the advent of new technologies that can make distribution much cheaper. That leaves regulation as a major remaining stumbling block. If attitudes evolve, she says, “we have a fighting chance.”
The obstacles facing Nigerian insurance are regulatory rather than cultural. A shift in the regulatory mentality could trigger rapid take-up as new technology eases distribution.
