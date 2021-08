Fintech in Egypt, like the rest of the world, has been at an inflection point since the pandemic, with restrictive measures further galvanising efforts towards e-solutions.

Government initiatives aiming to turn the most populous Arab state into a cashless society have been incessant over the past five years.

A growing startup scene and an increasingly welcoming entrepreneurial environment have also lured the private sector into Egypt’s fintech drive.

However, large challenges remain.

Strong in finance, not in fintech

Egypt still lags far behind other emerging markets in fintech.