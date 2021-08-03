DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Mozambique's insurgency: After Palma, what comes next?

Small but mighty

Burundi: IMF earmarks $78m to the country of small GDP, but great potential

By Alain Faujas
Posted on Tuesday, 3 August 2021 22:19

The airport in Bujumbura, the economic capital of Burundi. Buena Vista Images/GettyImages

The IMF has just released $78m to support the Burundian economy, which has taken a beating over the past five years of political crisis and international sanctions. But if its new president continues to be open to the outside world, then the country may well be on its way to recovery.

The only thing we know about Burundi’s economy is that we don’t know much about it! Neither does the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which declared in July 2020 that “the absence of Article IV consultations since 2014 and data gaps undermine the IMF staff’s understanding of its economy and policies.”

It has been seven years since the country’s macroeconomic indicators were studied, which means that it will be difficult to accurately diagnose its state of health, even though the World Bank has maintained some macroeconomic monitoring.

READ MORE Burundi: President Ndayishimiye is trying to bring the country out of its isolation

