Burundi: IMF earmarks $78m to the country of small GDP, but great potential

The only thing we know about Burundi’s economy is that we don’t know much about it! Neither does the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which declared in July 2020 that “the absence of Article IV consultations since 2014 and data gaps undermine the IMF staff’s understanding of its economy and policies.”

It has been seven years since the country’s macroeconomic indicators were studied, which means that it will be difficult to accurately diagnose its state of health, even though the World Bank has maintained some macroeconomic monitoring.