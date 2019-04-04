Ethiopian preliminary crash report says pilots acted correctly

Nigerian carmaker Innoson pulls a stunt on GTBank
By Morris Kiruga, in Nairobi
Posted on Thursday, 4 April 2019 13:48
The preliminary investigation into the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 shows that the pilots "repeatedly performed" all the procedures recommended by Boeing on how to handle the anti-stall system, the Ethiopian government has said.
Ethiopia’s minister for transport, Dagmawit Moges, released the preliminary findings at a press conference in Addis Ababa today. She added that the “take-off appeared very normal” but the crew was unable to regain control of the airplane despite following Boeing’s recommended procedures.
Ethiopian Airlines reacted to the report saying: “Despite their hard work and full compliance with the emergency procedures, it is very unfortunate that they could not recover the airplane from the persistence of nose diving.”
The Ethiopian government recommended that the manufacturer (Boeing) review the aircraft control system, and that aviation authorities review the same issues of controllability and ensure they are “adequately addressed” before allowing the Boeing 737 Max-8 to fly again.
