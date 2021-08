The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), which has the second most number of seats, has just 13. Although KZN is where the ANC has the most support, the party is in turmoil.

There are two main sides in the rivalry within the party: on one side is former president Jacob Zuma and the suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule, and on the other is President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The ANC in KZN should already have held its elective provincial conference, but this has been repeatedly postponed as the factions battle it out in the party’s provincial executive committee, branches and regions,” reports Africa Confidential.

KZN ANC main political actors