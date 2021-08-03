Tigray conflict divides Ethiopian diaspora, complicating US policy

Nigeria: Super cop Abba Kyari’s bribery scandal shows deep rot in police, analysts say
Nigeria's top police officer Abba Kyari has been trapped in a scandal after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) indicted him in a fraud ... case against Nigerian Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, the country's most notorious scammer. This is not just the story of the deputy commissioner of police, but rather the story of the entire Nigeria Police Force that points to a deep rot in the security agency notorious for alleged bribery, corruption and impunity.