Kenya: After Ruto beat Kenyatta in the first battle, what’s next?

By Son Gatitu
Posted on Wednesday, 4 August 2021 14:23

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kenyan Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi, Kenya, November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Monica Mwangi

The next 12 months could be the most defining in the political career of William Ruto, the deputy president of Kenya. After winning a key by-election in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home county of Kiambu, he has successfully fired the first shot. But will he score enough shots to propel him to the presidency and succeed his long-time ally-turned-competitor?

On 15 July 2021, over 43,000 voters went to the polls in Kiambaa Constituency of Kiambu County to elect their new member of parliament. It had been seven weeks of campaigning that intensified during the final three weeks. The battle lines were drawn.

