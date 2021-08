As Nigeria grapples with multiple insurgencies, with the hangover from the #EndSARS protests still fresh, Ezekwesili does not mince her words.

Without urgent action and deep-rooted reform, she says, the country will slide into existential chaos.

It is not an African or Nigerian problem, the struggle to move forward from a violent past into a better future – plenty of European and American countries have faced the same.

But Ezekwesili points to a failure of state building in the Nigerian case. “Whereas we became a country, we have not become a nation”, she says.

The veteran politician – who has run for president, and who has served in several capacities as minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo – has now opened a School of Politics, Policy and Governance.

This podcast originally aired on 30 April, 2021



——-

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed