While the end of Mubarak opened the imagination to a new type of country, instead the world saw the first democratic elections elect an Islamist president who was later ousted in 2013 – due to popular demand – by a textbook military coup led by field Marshall Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

His power was firmly put in place following the uprising against the coup by members and supporters of the Islamist group the Muslim Brotherhood, in what is known as the Rabaa Massacre on 14 August 2013.

READ MORE Egypt: 10 years on, is its revolution an unfulfilled dream of the Arab Spring?

But on that day in January 2011, what drove people to the streets 10 years? How did they envision their new country? What were their demands?

In this podcast, we’ll explore those questions from three Egyptians who all participated in the revolution in their own way.

READ MORE Egypt’s revolution: The day I finally heard the cries of anger

They include:

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Mohamed Abdelfattah, a journalist who was awarded the International Press Freedom award by the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression for his work during the revolution.

a journalist who was awarded the International Press Freedom award by the Canadian Journalists for Free Expression for his work during the revolution. Nadia Idle a writer and activist from London and Cairo. She edited Tweets from Tahrir‘, a book that tells the story of the Egyptian uprising in tweets, published March 2011.

a writer and activist from London and Cairo. She edited Tweets from Tahrir‘, a book that tells the story of the Egyptian uprising in tweets, published March 2011. *Amira (name changed for security reasons), a financial analyst living in Europe who participated later on in the protests and helped to establish the Social Democratic Party

(Discussion is moderated by Anne-Marie Bissada)

This podcast originally aired on 29 January 2021

Talking Africa on Spreaker

Talking Africa on Soundcloud

Talking Africa on YouTube

Talking Africa on Apple podcast

Talking Africa on Stitcher

Talking Africa on Spotify

And our RSS feed