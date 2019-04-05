The 5G revolution is coming to Africa

The Africa Report Debates #6 – ‘The new tech era: job-killer or job-creator?’
Everyone knows the size of the challenge: Africa’s demographic dividend has arrived, but the jobs have not.
By Oheneba Ama Nti Osei
5G is the new Space Race, with South Korea and the US both claiming to be the first to launch the ultra-fast network commercially on 3 April. What does it hold for Africa?
Launched in South Korea and the US this week, with Sweden, Estonia, China, Japan and Turkey planning commercial launches by 2020, 5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology, bringing ultra-fast bandwidth speeds and massive connectivity for devices.
5G subscriptions are projected to account for 17% of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2024, about 1.5bn subscriptions out of the total 8.9bn globally. As of March 2019, Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson had inked 16 commercial 5G deals worldwide, Finnish rival Nokia had signed 30, and China’s Huawei had agreed more than 25 by late last year.
The competition around 5G technology has geopolitical implications too. The US and China are squabbling about which companies will become market leaders and the security implications of the technology.
According to Ericsson, commercial mobile 5G will start to roll out in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2019 and will be widely deployed in 2020 and 2021, albeit in Africa deployment in the region will be unevenly balanced, with many areas still in the exploration stage.
“It’s going to be a revolutionary technology […] we will see many startups and many business models like the Ubers and the Airbnbs happening through 5G. You will see a small team sitting in a small country in Africa having a huge global business,” says Fida Kibbi, vice-president and head of marketing for Ericsson’s MEA region.
Rafiah Ibrahim, Ericsson’s senior vice-president and head of market area for the MEA region, says that while African companies are right to invest in 5G adoption, existing networks should not be completely written off: “I think it’s good to have what is currently on the ground (3G and 4G) and make sure we can monetise it, even though it’s always good to understand what operators are doing in other parts of the world”.
Phone manufacturers are also in a race to get 5G-enabled smartphones to market.
There are still key challenges network operators have to tackle head on. Ericsson’s Kibbi says telecom operators are still struggling to figure out how to translate 5G use cases into viable business models: “They understand that it is very important […] but they haven’t figured out how to monetise and generate revenues from 5G”, she says.
